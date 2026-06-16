Gerald Raymond Grissom, 92, was born on July 02, 1932 and died August 05, 2024. He was a member of New Union Church.

Gerald was a lifelong farmer, receiving the Warren County Outstanding Young Farmer award for 1966. In addition to his love of raising cattle, he was also a licensed electrician and plumber, a dairy inspector for the State of Tennessee, and manager of Amerigas Propane in McMinnville. He served on a steering committee which was instrumental in petitioning the state to acquire the property which is now Rock Island State Park. He and his family represented Warren County in 1976 on the Bicentennial Wagon Train Pilgrimage to Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Lucille Grissom, brother Charles Grissom, and his wives Lois Clark Grissom, and Reba Parsley Lance Grissom. He is survived by his son Tim (Andrea) Grissom of Rock Island, TN, daughter Amy (Rob) Curee of Lebanon, TN, sister Kathryn Haston of Rock Wall, TX, and brothers Collier Grissom and David Grissom both of Rock Island, TN. Gerald is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services were conducted August 10, 2024, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Paul Roberts officiated. Interment followed at New Union Cemetery @ Hwy 30 in Rock Island, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Union Cemetery (355 Mullican Lane, Rock Island, TN 38581), where Gerald served as a long-time board member.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com

McMinnville Funeral Home, LLC was in charge of the arrangements. 931-473-6606.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home, LLC.

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