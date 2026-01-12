OBITUARY: Gerald Johnson

Gerald Johnson, age 82, of Murfreesboro died Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Alive Hospice. He was a lifelong native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his parents, Amon Johnson and Louise Johnson.

Gerald attended North Boulevard Church of Christ (East Campus) and was a retired letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. He was an avid fisherman; loved classic country music; and watching most sports, with a special interest in Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Tennessee Titans football.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lydia McKnight Johnson; his former wife Paulette Cooper Mears; daughters, Amy (Clyde) Willis and Lori (Steve) Marrs; step-son, Shannon (Jennifer) McKnight; step-daughter, Holly (Ben) McKnight Kern; and grandchildren, Brianna Fann, Hunter (Michaela) Fann, Abbie (Carlos) McKnight, Aidan McKnight, Brighten Kern, Cypress Kern, Juniper Kern, and Emaus Kern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerald’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or to the charity of your choice.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 12 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 PM.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Alive Hospice and especially to Katie, Michael and Karen.

