OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Douglas Mash

Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Mash, age 83, of Murfreesboro passed away April 22, 2026 at Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was born in Columbia and served in the United States Navy on the USS Rosevelt. He retired after 50 years as a truck driver where he drove over 5 million miles across the U.S.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Everette Mash and Mary Mash; wife, Barbara Mash; brothers, Clyde and Tommy Mash and sister, Margie Story.

He is survived by children, Pamela Mash, Russell Mash and Lynn (Sid) Edwards; and grandchildren, Samara Mash, Cody Mash and Seth Edwards

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, April 25, 2026 and 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 26, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Johnny Minnick officiating. Burial will be Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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