OBITUARY: Gerald Gene Greene

Gerald Gene Greene, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Greene of Adamsville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, two children, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

After graduating from Adamsville High School, Mr. Greene served our country for two years in the United States Army and then worked for AT&T for thirty-five years.

A time of visitation will be held at Smith Springs Church of Christ on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from Eleven O’clock in the morning till One O’clock in the afternoon. Afterwards, the family will hold a private service and “Homeward Bound Celebration.” https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorial donation may be made to The Branch of Nashville, www.thebranchofnashville.org

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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