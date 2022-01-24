Gerald Brawner age 76, went to be with his Lord on January 22, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was a native of Rutherford County and lived most of his life here in Rutherford County. He was a member of Lascassas Church of Christ. Gerald was a lifetime member of the Masons, loved to travel, and loved the ocean. He was a builder and realtor with G.T. Construction.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Thomas Brawner and Geneva Hall Brawner; wife, the love of his life, Charlene Brawner; brothers, Claude Wilson Brawner and James “Jim” Brawner.

He is survived by sons, Gerald Thomas (Sue) Brawner, Jason (Rachel) Timbs; daughters, Tammy Lynn (Butch) Standerfer, Jackie Lynn Agnor; grandchildren, Jennie Brawner, Matt Brawner, Beth Brawner, Mandi Lynn Tolbert, Katherine Laura Barker, Kristina (Cameron) Rader, Skylar Weeks, and Brennon Agnor, Tyler Timbs, Cody Timbs, Olivia Timbs, Landon Timbs, and Faith Timbs; great-grandchildren, Emmy Diane Barker, Zaylynn Rader, and Ryker Rader; and sister-in-law, Joyce Brawner; and 7 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:30 Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers with Chuck Mullins and Larry Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with Shane Burdick, Jeremy McKnight, C.W. Brawner, Jeff Brawner, Wayne Wilson, Dale Wilson, Ronnie Pugh, and Danny Byrd serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Agnor, Tyler Timbs, Cody Timbs, Skylar Weeks, Brennon Agnor and Landon Timbs, and Herbie Elliott.

Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.