OBITUARY: Georgia Luna

Georgia Luna, age 92 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Joe W. Luna.

Survived by daughter, Donna Sanford; grandchildren, Daniel (Alisa) Housch, Drew (Christy) Sanford and Lori Myers; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Arlie, Sydney, Alexander, Sophie, Chesley and Olivia; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Martha Counts, Margaret Blunkall and Joyce Locke; brother, Marion Jenkins; sister-in-law, Emma Jean Wilkerson; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted by Ricky Hackett on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2024, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email