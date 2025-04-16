OBITUARY: Georgia Ann Rion Lynch

Georgia Ann Rion Lynch, 79, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on April 14th at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and was born to the late Edwin Clark and Virginia Louise Rion.

She was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Clark Rion Jr.

Georgia was a First United Methodist Church member, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas Hughes Lynch; sons, Thomas Clark Lynch and Trevor Hughes Lynch; grandchildren, Thomas Alan (Talan) Lynch and Maxwell (Max) Rion Lynch; sister, Betty Jo Fanelli; and niece, Tracy Elizabeth Sharpe.

She attended Central High School and worked for 35 years at the Rutherford County Clerk’s office. She worked the first 27 years as the Chief Deputy County Clerk before running and being elected the first female Rutherford County Clerk, serving two four-year terms before retirement. Georgia loved her Family, friends, animals, golf, riding and showing Tennessee Walking Horses, playing bridge, and other games of chance.

There will be a visitation from 12:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, April 19th, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, with a service at 3:00. Family and friends are welcome to attend to honor and celebrate Georgia’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to the Hospice of Murfreesboro in her memory.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email