George Walter Spain, age 85 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late James Monroe and Margaret Estelle Newman Spain. Mr. Spain was also preceded in death by his wives, Bobbie Faye Petty Harper Spain, and Eva Mai Jones Spain, two daughters, Grace Thomas and Vickie Weist, brothers, Jimmy, John Todd and Andrew Spain and sisters, Elizabeth Graves, and Mattie Walls.

Mr. Spain is survived by sons, Mike Weist and his wife Melody of Lebanon, TN, Freddie Weist and his companion Pat of Murfreesboro, TN, Greg Spain and his wife Bonnie of Chapel Hill, TN, and Jimmy Harper and his wife Loretta of Eagleville, TN; daughters, Frankie Poole and her husband Johnny of the Blackman Community, Susie Shepard and her husband Merl of Murfreesboro, TN, Tina Pewitt of Beechgrove, TN, and Kim Fultz of LaVergne, TN; brother, Howard Spain and his wife Nancy of Flint, MI; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Spain was a member of the Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, a US Army veteran, and retired from Ford Glass Plant after 44 years.

