George Valdez, age 83, of Galax, Virginia passed away Thursday April 23, 2026 at Forsyth Medical Center.

George was born on November 4, 1942 in Tampa, Florida to the late Dennis Valdez Jr. and Ofelia Morales Valdez. He was also preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Faye Lewis Valdez and his siblings Alice Cavaliere, Bill Valdez, Dee Sturgeon, Evelio Valdez, and Faith Hernandez.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Robin and Rob Atkins of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Denise Johnston-McGuire & Dony McGuire of Old Hickory, Tennessee; sister Connie Thompson of Tampa, Florida; brother Harry Valdez of Georgia; grandchildren Madison & Jared Nester, Victoria Johnston, Noah & Erikka Johnston, Abrianna Johnston, River Johnston, Lenora Olander, Margot Johnston, and George Johnston.

The celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home – Galax

201 West Center Street, Galax, VA 24333

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This obituary was published by Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home – Galax.

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