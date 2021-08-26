Mr. George John Stark, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He was born in Davenport, IA to the late George and Elsie Stark. Mr. Stark proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then worked for the fire department before becoming a truck driver. Mr. Stark enjoyed fishing for anything that would bite.

Mr. Stark is survived by his children, Rita Watson and her husband Ray of Davenport, Joe Stark and his wife RosAnne of Lascassas, TN, and Joy Hammerstrum and her husband Steve of Iowa City, IA; and several grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Stark, and a daughter, Marge Sumberland.

Burial will take place in Davenport, IA.

