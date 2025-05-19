OBITUARY: George R. Hickey

George R. Hickey, age 90, passed away Friday, May 16, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Barbara Hickey; wife, Sandra Hickey; daughter, Tracy Hickey; sisters, Millie Allen, Marie Nash, Leona Kreighvaum, and Barbara Underwood; brothers, Gene Hickey, Robert Hickey, Edwin Hickey, and Thomas Hickey.

He is survived by his sons, Marc Hickey and wife Angelica, Randall Hickey and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Kaitlin Moneymaker (Aaron), Susan Yates (Terry), Alex Yates, George Hickey, Samantha Hoover (Kenneth); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Emma, Dallas, Evan, Michael, Camden; brothers, Kenny Hickey (Dianne) and Dennis Hickey (Gogi); and many other family and friends.

George was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. He retired from Perrigo after 15 years and worked at HD Lee Company for over 30 years. He was also a marshal at Smyrna Golf Course for 20 years. George was an avid sportsman and excelled at every sport he played including golf, softball, darts, and tennis. He was known for being a mentor to all and doing anything for anyone. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Memorial service will begin at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Tee at Smyrna Golf Course.