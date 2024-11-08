OBITUARY: George ‘Pops’ Hale

George “Pops” Hale, age 65, passed away on October 30, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County.

He worked as a Tech with Injection Molding and with Cardinal Health in Maintenance.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Kirk Hale.

He is survived by son, George Marshall Hale, II; sisters, Sabrina, Ann, Pat and Linda; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until time of 3:00 PM Memorial Service, Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Mike Holmes will officiate.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

