OBITUARY: George Paul Homa

George (Geo) Paul Homa, age 61, beloved husband, father, son and brother, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, 2025.

George was born on March 8, 1964, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late George and Lillian Homa. He graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1982 at the top of his class. He attended Pennsylvania State University. He started the StarHawks Hockey Program in Reading, Berks County, for children ages 5 to 17 to teach them both street and roller hockey for several years. He was employed in several businesses in Berks County including 84 Lumber and as the Operations Manager at WR Grace. More recently he was employed as the Vice President at Innovative Plastics Corporation in Nashville, Tennessee.

George was known for his joyful spirit and a man of integrity and strength. Family and friends enjoyed his sense of humor, always making others laugh and he always had a smile on his face. He loved singing karaoke with family and friends. He was always willing to help others when called upon, often putting those who needed help at ease just by his presence.

George loved his family as deeply as he loved the Lord, and his life was a true reflection of Christ’s love. Through quiet service, kind words, and unwavering generosity, he demonstrated his faith daily – not just in what he believed, but in how he lived. He also enjoyed writing and singing his own Christian songs, often sharing his music with others to spread the message of Jesus with the world. His songs brought comfort, hope, and joy to many, and his voice will echo in the hearts of those who heard them. His life was marked by the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness faithfulness, and gentleness. He touched the lives of everyone he met.

George is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Kim; his three sons – Alex of Reading, Pennsylvania; Nicholas of Dubuque, Iowa; and Erik of Denver, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sisters, Gloria Wiley of Woodbridge, Virginia; Beverly Fields of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Linda Leggett of Ellisville, Mississippi; as well as his brother, Robert Homa of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. In addition, George also leaves behind one granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who cherished him deeply.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM. Friends and loved ones are invited to gather and remember a life lived with purpose, humility, and joy in the Lord.

Though our hearts are broken, we rest in the promise that George is now in the presence of the One he loved most – reunited with his Savior, and surrounded by eternal peace.