George Marshall Thomson, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 15, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 4, 1948, and a graduate of Central High School (1966) and Middle Tennessee State University (1970), he was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his sister Susan T. McNally of Arlington, Virginia and was predeceased by his parents, Reid Thomson and Hazel Paschal Thomson of St. Petersburg, Florida and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

George made his own way through life, driving a truck in his earlier years and then moving to rental property management and investing. He was a past president of the Heart of Tennessee Toastmasters club. For the past seven years, George operated an Airbnb vacation rental. He found great joy in hosting his guests and made good friends with several who returned year after year. From the pages and pages of 5 star reviews on his property, it is obvious that he had a special talent and personality for the hospitality business.

Outside of work, George had varied interests that gave him opportunities to travel widely throughout his home state. He was both a hiker and kayaker. Over the years, he hiked many trails in Tennessee, and as always, made friends with members of the groups. Strong and fit, he enjoyed long, challenging days on the trail. For most of his adult life, George also lifted weights, going to gyms and setting up an elaborate weight room in his house. He even traveled to France to watch prestigious weight lifting competitions. George developed an interest in wines and visited wineries throughout Tennessee, adding to his wine collection along the way.

George loved working on cars and for most of his life had a car project going on. He enjoyed spending time with numerous friends, giving and getting help on the cars. Over the last five years, he built, fixed, and hot rodded several 1932 Ford cars and trucks. As a member of Honk Rattle and Roll of Middle Tennessee, George looked forward to their meets and drives. One of his favorite events was the Frog Follies in Evansville, Indiana. Cancelation of this year’s meet resulted in a “3 pint ice cream night”.

George’s motto was “Live your Dream” and he made this his mission. With a goal of achieving the most from each day, George never stopped learning and becoming a better version of himself. Central to all the sports and hobbies that he enjoyed was meeting people and making new friends.

George passed peacefully with his sister Susan holding his hand. The family wants to extend their thanks to the caring and generous doctors nurses and staff at St. Thomas hospital and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

George will be interred in the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro at a private service.

Arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Murfreesboro (www.smithfamilyfcs.com).

In lieu of flowers or other remembrances please donate to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of George Marshall Thomson, please visit our Tribute Store.