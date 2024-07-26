OBITUARY: George John Coughlin

George John Coughlin, age 85 passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Born October 5, 1938, to the late George Robert and Lillian Schonschek Coughlin in Detroit, MI.

Survived by many family members and friends whom he loved and who also loved him.

George served in the US Marine Corps, he was the owner of American Dream Realty and Coughlin Construction Company.

He was known as the Tambourine Man at the Tennessee State Veterans Home, in Murfreesboro, TN, and a special thanks to the staff there over the past few years for their loving care and compassion.

Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

