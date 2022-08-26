OBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.

George Herschel Law, 81 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2022. He courageously battled health issues for several months following a heart attack in West Palm Beach, Florida in January.

George, the son of Sybil and Johnny Law was born May 1, 1941 in Americus, Georgia.

He was a graduate of Americus High School and the University of Georgia. In 1962, he met and married the love of his life, Jackie Law while taking classes at Georgia Southwestern College. They soon started a family of their own with the birth of Bucky, soon followed by Charlie and then Suzanne.

While in college, George worked as an intern for Blue Bird Body Company, which began his lifelong career in the bus business. After college, he went to work in sales for School Lines, in Madison Connecticut, until he was offered the Tennessee territory for Blue Bird Body Company in 1972, where he opened and operated his own dealership in Murfreesboro.

As a dealer for Blue Bird, he was ultimately inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame. Today, Mid-South Bus Center and its subsidiaries in Alabama and Georgia are one of the largest dealers in the United States representing such iconic brands as Thomas Built Buses and Forest River. The company will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in the Fall, quite the legacy for a small town boy from South Georgia. George is considered a legend in the school bus business in Tennessee. He was proud of the vital part of the daily education process his company played in the lives of school children.

The last several months have allowed George time to reminisce on his life and those things important to him. He humbly gave credit to several mentors and friends in regard to his spiritual, business and personal successes, particularly his friend and business partner of many years, Ray Earnest. He firmly believed in the value of mentorship to young people and felt that his own success was a product of that encouragement. As a result, he lived his life with this in mind and was a positive influence on young people throughout his years.

George’s spiritual life was always important to him. He was an active member of First Baptist Church for many years, and most recently, 1st United Methodist Church. His faith was particularly strong and he valued his relationship with Jesus Christ.

He was involved and generous to many community and civic organizations including Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Rutherford Foundation, the Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind, Middle Tennessee State University and many others.

George enjoyed golf his entire adult life and his many friends at Stones River Country Club and Burnt Pine Country Club in Destin. He and Jackie also loved travel and enjoyed seeing the world with friends and family throughout his life.

Most of all, George was proud of and loved his children and eight grandchildren. He actively attended family events small and large, including dance recitals, ball games and weddings and considered these events, no matter the size, real joys of a grandparent.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie; his son, Bucky Law (Carrie) and their children, Chandler McLarty (Ben), Libby, and Tripp; his son, Charlie Law (Amy) and their children, Jake, Josh and Sam; and his daughter, Suzanne Rubin (Andy) and their children, Ellie and Nate; his sister, Nancy Richter; his sister-in-law, Betty Sue Loflin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, Johnny and Sybil, and his brother, Charles.

The family would like to thank his many doctors and caregivers of the last several months for their loving support, but most especially Dr. Josh McCullum and his sister-in-law Betty Sue Loflin.

George will be remembered with a visitation on August 28, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 immediately followed by a memorial service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. A reception will follow at Stones River Country Club. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Foundation or the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro.

