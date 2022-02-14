Mr. George William Hartsell, age 74, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Tullahoma, TN to the late Jake Henry and Flora Mae O’Dear Hartsell.

Mr. Hartsell retired from Bridgestone after 30 years. He was an avid golfer.

Mr. Hartsell is survived by his children, William Hartsell and Krystal Crocker and her husband Burl; grandson, Cannon Crocker; and a sister Lena Ruth Bell.

Graveside services will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

