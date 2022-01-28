George Edward Knox, Sr., age 98 of Murfreesboro died January 25, 2022.

He was a native of Columbia, TN, and was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathie Liles, and his parents, Robert Grady Knox, and Brooxie Blocker Knox, brother, Tillman Knox.

Mr. Knox was a member and song leader at the West Seventh Street Church of Christ in Columbia and former owner of Champion Shoe Shop in Columbia. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps.

Mr. Knox was an avid Golfer and holds many records for holes in one at Stoneybrook Golf Course. He was senior class president and played in the band at Central High School in Columbia.

Mr. Knox was survived by his wife of 75 years, Ruth Kinnard Knox; sons, George Edward “Eddie” Knox, Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Robert Knox; grandchildren, Kerry Edward Knox and wife Maria; great-grandchildren, Grady and Ginny.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Columbia.