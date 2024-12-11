OBITUARY: George Edward Cowley

George Edward Cowley, age 92 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

He was a native of Madison TN and was preceded in death by his parents, George Crittendon Cowley and Addie Carter Cowley; granddaughter, Frances Cryer.

He was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Cowley was a retired Auto Mechanic.

He is survived by his children, Viona Cryer and husband Norman Cryer, Jr, Eddie Cowley and wife Mary, Andy Cowley and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Haley Dawson, Karas Cowley, Georgette Cowley.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12 noon on Saturday, December 14th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 12Noon Saturday, December 14th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14th at Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email