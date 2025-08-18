OBITUARY: George Earl James

George Earl James passed away peacefully Thursday, August 14, 2025 surrounded by family and friends. George was born in Quitman, Mississippi to Eva Thames James and Chester Earl James on April 4, 1942. He was welcomed by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

George’s family settled in Knoxville, TN, he grew up across the street from the school where his mother taught. During his teenage years, he worked at Kay’s Ice Cream in many roles, and it was his favorite job. He loved the opportunity to interact with all their customers. Just ask one of his family members to tell you a story about Kay’s, there are many!!!

He started college in Athens Tennessee, where he met the love of his life, Evelyn McKinney. They married soon after. George continued school at East Tennessee State University while Evelyn went to work at the phone company. He earned two EDS degrees from the University of Tennessee. Not long after, he and Evelyn adopted Kim, and two years later, Christy was born. His work led the family to Nashville for a time, but he spent the majority of his time working in Cookeville, Tennessee as the Director of the Upper Cumberland Economic and Community Development. He developed lasting friendships there, where his staff was more like family than coworkers.

While in Cookeville, the James family attended First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he and Evelyn served as elders and in several other capacities. They welcomed their son, Keith, into the world in 1980. George retired from the State of Tennessee after 32 years of service to relocate to Springfield when Evelyn’s mother became ill. He was not ready to stop working, so he spent another 14 years as the City Planner for Springfield, TN. Once again, he found friends and the best companions along the way.

George spent many days traveling to his alma mater, The University of Tennessee, with Keith in tow. They tried to attend as many football games as they could. Their goal was to make it to all SEC stadiums (They only missed Auburn and Arkansas in the original 13.) In 2018, George’s beloved son, Keith, passed away from a battle with cancer.

George and Evelyn made their final move in 2021 to Murfreesboro to be closer to family. Three months later, George lost his beloved wife of 59 years. He continued to live in their house in River Rock Crossing enjoying the companionship of several of his neighbors there. A couple years later he found his safe haven, Stones River Manor.

He loved playing games with the residents and made numerous, wonderful friendships. George was very popular at the Manor and always had a knack for making friends wherever he went. He also attended the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro when he was able.

George leaves behind two loving daughters, Kim James Harmon and Christy James Walker; two amazing sons-in-law, Jeff Harmon and Phil Walker; daughter-in-law, Autumn Alexander, and seven grandchildren, Bailey Walker, Cameryn Pritchett, Addison Walker (Connor Allen), Cason Almendarez, Philip “Trey” Walker (Abby Shaw), Pierce Legan, and his namesake, George Nicholas James. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Eva James; his wife, Evelyn Earle McKinney James; twin sons; and his beloved son, John Keith James.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, August 18, 2025 from 10:00-11:00 AM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Cason Almendarez, Trey Walker, Phil Walker, Jeff Harmon, Connor Allen, Jason Fryer, Cam Jones, and Phillip Wynne serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in George’s name.