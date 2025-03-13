OBITUARY: George Christopher Bingoff (aka Pencil)

George Christopher Bingoff, (aka) Pencil, was born August 5, 1970 in West Palm Beach Florida and was raised in Lake Worth, Florida. He passed away on February 14, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Christopher loved his family and friends. He was a fantastic chef, a very talented tile man, and he was a very hard worker with the best work ethic. He was a great artist, loved music, Jameson whiskey, and standing up for equality. Christopher was funny, had beautiful blue eyes and an infectious laugh. He always had a great story to tell. He was a great secret keeper and best friend.

Above all, he loved his family, his three children, his granddaughter and dog. Christopher leaves behind his children; Ryan, Kamryn (Kayla) and Lily; wife, Denise; granddaughter Emmaline; dog Stella; family members Steve (Debbie) Russell, David (Ladora), Tina (Charles), Nick (Debbie), and Michael (Kristen). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Lorie, and brother Stanley. We will always love you Christopher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10, 2025, at the Cason Greenway Trailhead, 1100 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro Tennessee, 37128. 11:00am-till.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George, please visit our floral store. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.