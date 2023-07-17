OBITUARY: George A. Hunt

George A. Hunt, age 80, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023.

George was born and spent his early childhood in Sherwood, TN, a small community located between Winchester, TN and the Alabama line. His family moved to East Nashville when he was in elementary school. He attended Hume Fogg Technical High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy and they both graduated in 1961. They married in August 1962.

He worked briefly in heating and air conditioning before becoming a butcher working for H.G. Hill grocery store in 1964. One of his customers kept telling him he should work for the railroad like he did. He became a brakeman with the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) railroad in 1967. He moved on to become a locomotive engineer in 1973 and also served as the local representative of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE).

In 1980, he was assigned to Operation Lifesaver, a community outreach program to educate about railroad crossing safety. From 1983 until his retirement in 2003, he served as Road Foreman of Engines for CSX Transportation, overseeing all the engineers between Nashville and Chattanooga.

George was an active member at Waverly Belmont, Ashwood, Woodmont Hills and Tusculum Churches of Christ throughout his life. The last 30+ years, he was a very active member of the “Forty Niners” at Tusculum where he hosted a men’s breakfast each month and helped plan and oversee many social events and trips along with other church activities.

He was an active fisherman up until the last few years. He was also known for his cooking abilities, especially his sausage pinwheels. He was never far from the kitchen and his son referred to him as Head cook and bottle washer. He was active and noted for the way he doted on his wife Patsy up until his health declined.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Patsy) Jones Hunt; his son, Todd, Smyrna; daughter, Jennifer Fogg and her husband, John, Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Hunter Fogg (Kelsey), LaVergne and Lacee Fogg, Murfreesboro.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/