OBITUARY: Geoffrey Alen Dykes

Geoffrey Alen Dykes, age 65 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He was a native of Kingsport TN and was preceded in death by his daughter, Chelsi Nicole Dykes and his father, Gordon Dykes.

Mr. Dykes was owner of Mid-South Vet Lab.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Taylor Dykes; mother, Martha Ellen Hyder; children, Forrest Taylor Dykes, Camden Dykes Griffin and husband Joshua Griffin; grandchildren, Everett Dykes, Julian Guajardo, and mother Debbie Barrow; brothers; Gary Dykes and Greg Dykes and wife Jo; sister; Laura Dykes Eryasa.

Private family service to be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

