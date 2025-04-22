OBITUARY: Genore Dancy

Mr. Genor Dancy, age 65, passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025. There are no services at this time. Please keep the Dancy Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home

107 Stokes St.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 444-4558.

