Eugene “Geno” Daley, II age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born in Grants, New Mexico and was the son of Eugene Daley, Sr. and the late Lala Daley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Daley.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Eugene and Sharon Daley, Sr. of LaVergne; children: Brittany Waters and husband Gary of Unionville, Nick Daley and fiancé Marian Taylor of Nashville, Thomas Daley and Sam Daley, both of Murfreesboro; sisters, Annette Gray of Houston, Texas and Marla Moss of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; numerous grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Geno was a true child of the sixties loving good rock and roll, loud and fast cars, and motorsports including drag racing. He was a wonderful cook and a talented guitar player.

Visitation with the Daley family will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of a memorial service beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Minister Aaron Tremblay officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Smyrna Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 112 Division St, Smyrna, TN 37167. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Daley family at www.woodfinchapel.com.