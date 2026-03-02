Genevieve M. Clark, 85, formerly of Westville, passed away on February 23, 2026 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Westville, Illinois a daughter of the late Florent and Anna Cruppenick. Genevieve attended and graduated from Westville High School.

Gen dedicated nearly 15 years of her life working at the Walmart bakery, where she became a beloved figure among customers and colleagues alike. Outside of work, Gen had a deep passion for reading and knitting. These hobbies brought her joy and tranquility through the beautiful creations she crafted. Additionally, her love for reading the Bible showcased her spiritual depth and dedication to her faith, guiding her through life’s many challenges and triumphs.

Gen was married to her beloved husband, Harley, for an incredible 66 years. Their enduring partnership was marked by love, respect, and many wonderful memories. He survives. Also surviving are their children Vickie (Jim) Frazier, Tina Clark, Harley Clark II, and Joseph (Lauren) Clark and grandchildren Kenneth (Sabrina) Smitley, Jeff (Ashlee Blair) Wardle, Destiny Gilliam, Megan (Aaron) Pratt, Laura Frazier, Madison Clark, Kaitlin Clark, and Brian Clark. She is survived by numerous great-grandchildren and her nephew Paul “Butch” Ray, Jr as well.

In addition to her parents, Gen was preceded by her daughter Dana Gilliam, grandchildren Jimmy Frazier and Robert “Robby” Smitley III, and several siblings.

A visitation will be held from 12 pm – 2 pm on Monday, March 2, 2026 at Sunset Funeral Home’s Urbas Chapel, located at 414 S. State Street in Westville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 pm that afternoon. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery following services that day. Memorial contributions may be written in her honor to St. Mary’s Catholic Parish. Online condolences and fond memories can be shared with Gen’s family at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com

This obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

