OBITUARY: Geneva Alberta Mitchell

Mrs. Geneva Alberta Mitchell, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Albert and Katherine Claiborne Gilbert.

Mrs. Mitchell was a devoted homemaker to her family having raised not only her own children, but grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of Mayfield Dr. Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her children, Cherold Cruz and her husband Papo, Terry Mitchell, Sheila King and her husband Gilbert, and Scott Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Karen Mitchell; too many grandchildren to count; a few great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mitchell, and children, Robert Lee Mitchell, Jamie Mitchell, Tony Mitchell, and Jennifer Griggs.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 21, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Mayfield Dr. Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Mayfield Dr. Baptist Church. Burial will take place Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 3:00 pm in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

