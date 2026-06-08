Genell Bearden Fiala, age 73, passed away Friday, June 5, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Bearden; and brother, David Bearden.

She is survived by her son, Steve Fiala and his wife Jill; granddaughters, Trinity and Teagan Fiala; sister, Linda Duffey; brother, Ernie Bearden (Connie); sister-in-law, Tammy Cooper (Barry); along with several nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Genell was a truly beautiful soul whose love for the Lord shined through every aspect of her life. Her kind heart, warm smile, and joyful spirit touched the lives of everyone she met. Those who knew Genell were blessed by her compassion, generosity, and genuine love for others. A woman of unwavering faith, she found great joy in serving and giving to those around her. She was never hesitant to share the love of Jesus and lived each day as a reflection of His grace and goodness. Her steadfast faith, selfless nature, and caring spirit left a lasting impact on countless lives, and her memory will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School Cheerleading at www.give.mtcscougars.org/campaigns/cheerleading-sponsorship.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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