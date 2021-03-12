Gene Roadman Carr passed away on March 10, 2021 from complications with pneumonia at Stonecrest Hospital in Smyrna. Gene was born on May 10, 1931 as the son of Frank and Pearl (nee Lowe) Carr in Sevier County, Tennessee where he grew up as a sharecropper. He met and fell in love with his wife, Virginia Yoakum Carr while growing up. He and Virginia married on October 30, 1951.

Gene served in United States Army in the early 1950s where he was stationed in Sausalito, CA. Upon his honorable discharge as a Sergeant, Gene and Virginia moved back to East Tennessee where he resumed work for the Tennessee Farmers’ Cooperative (Co-op). In 1956, the Co-op gave Gene a promotion and moved him to Lavergne, TN where Gene and Virginia soon bought a house in Smyrna.

Gene and Virginia raised two sons, both graduates of Smyrna High School and the United States Military Academy at West Point. Gene worked for the Co-op until his retirement in 1992. He also faithfully served the Lord at Mt. View Baptist Church in Antioch as a deacon from 1958 until health prevented him and Virginia from serving.

Gene was an avid sports fan. He played basketball in his youth and then became a coach of youth in Smyrna where he coached basketball (the Rebels), baseball (the Astros), and football the Packers then the Bulldogs). One of the youth football fields bears his name in Lee Victory Park in Smyrna.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pearl Carr, his sister Trula (and Harold) Stoffle, and his son Timothy Gene Carr. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years Virginia Carr, his two sons – Bryan Carr and his wife Monica and Daniel Carr and his wife Tara; his nine grandchildren: Tony Carr and his wife Tori, Ann Britton Norton and her husband Andrew, Sydney Carr and her fiancé Isaiah Davidson, Rachelle Carr, Josiah Carr, Elijah Carr, Victoria Carr, Noel Carr, and Levi Carr. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren Hadley Carr and Reid Norton.

Services will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, TN Saturday, March 13th at 10:00am and interment at Mapleview Cemetery with military honors with his son Pastor Daniel Carr and Dr. David Outlaw of Mt. View Baptist officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 12th 3:00-8:00pm and Saturday March 13th at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make an honorary donation to either his church – Mt. View Baptist Church, 12545 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch, TN 37013 (or online at mtviewbaptist.net) OR to Smyrna Youth Football at PO Box 1871, Smyrna, TN. 37167.

