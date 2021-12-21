Herbert Eugene “Gene” Henderson, age 78, passed away after a long and arduous battle with cancer at his residence on December 17, 2021.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Cordelia Henderson; and brother, Lewis Winfred Henderson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Carlene; loving daughter Gena; and son Glenn, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a faithful member of the Walter Hill Church of Christ. A generous member of the community, his warm and humorous spirit will be missed. Gene was retired from Greyhound and was a retired barber. He loved traveling, farming, and tending to his garden, especially his beloved roses.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, December 20, 2021 at Walter Hill Church of Christ.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Walter Hill Church of Christ with Paul Norwood officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM in the Palestine Cemetery in Springfield, TN. Friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeremy McDuffie, Dr. Ryan Drumwright, and David and Teresa Dunaway for their care, love, and support.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422