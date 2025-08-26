OBITUARY: Gene Bryant Hargis

Mr. Gene Bryant Hargis, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2025, in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Born on September 16, 1948, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Gene was the son of Everett and Mildred Jones Hargis. He was raised in a close-knit family and grew up attending Crescent Church of Christ. A proud graduate of Christiana High School, he went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), laying the foundation for a life marked by dedication and hard work.

Gene began his career working alongside his father and brother on the family dairy farm, where he developed a strong work ethic and deep appreciation for the land and community. He later transitioned into accounting, serving as a Cost Accountant at Samsonite for an impressive 27 years. His professional journey continued with roles at Sunbeam and ultimately concluded with his retirement from Stratos Javelin Boat.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gene found great joy in his personal passions. An avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, he spent countless hours enjoying the outdoors. He loved his hunting dogs and later his Schnauzer companions. He was also a devoted supporter of Vanderbilt University and MTSU athletics, as well as a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife, Eudora Barnes Hargis; his son, Benjamin Bryant Hargis (Kristen); his daughter, Taylor Blair Wiggin (Zech); and his cherished grandson, Walker Roy Wiggin. He is also remembered fondly by his niece Layne Draper Talbott (Tab); nephew Matthew Barnes Draper; niece Katrina Hargis Dieters (Dick); and nephew Randy Hargis (Nilene).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mildred Hargis; and his brother, Jimmy Mack Hargis.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 10am – 12pm with the service to follow at 12pm. Bro. Darryl Lewis will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church.

May Gene’s memory bring comfort to those who knew him and serve as a lasting reminder of a life well lived.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.