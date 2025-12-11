OBITUARY: Gene Arnold

Alford Eugene Arnold, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. A native of Wartrace, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane O’Kieff Arnold; his parents, Alford Arnold and Annie Leever Roberts; sister, Janette Hardinge; daughter, Nancy Ann Nipper; and niece, Sandra Kimbro.

In accordance with his wishes, services will be kept private.

Mr. Arnold is survived by his sister, Aleitha Kimbro; daughter, Fran Wasserman; nieces, Cindy Gordon, Laura Huff, Charlotte Overcast, Dawn O’Kieff, and Trisha Price; nephew, Mike Smith; along with two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Arnold was an accountant at Perfect Equipment in Murfreesboro for over thirty years and served in the Army National Guard of Tennessee. He enjoyed reading, playing chess, crossword puzzles and word games. Mr. Arnold will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

If you wish to honor his memory, we ask that you donate to your favorite charity in his memory.

