Gary Wayne Cumberland, age 38, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.

He was born in Nashville, TN to Wanda Wright Cumberland and the late Anthony M. Cumberland.

Gary is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Whitley Cumberland; daughter, Ava Cumberland; son, Luke Cumberland all of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Wanda Wright Cumberland of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, David Anthony Cumberland and his wife Brooke of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, twin sister, Sherry Cumberland Hayes of Christiana, TN, and Terrie Cumberland Sensing of White Bluff, TN; nephews, Brayden and Landon Cumberland, Aiden Haynes, Reece Whitley, and Easton Tomlinson; and nieces, Sarah Cumberland, Brooke Livesay, Bailey Hayes, and Elizabeth Tomlinson.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, and again from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday at Living Springs Baptist Church 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Gary was a salesman with Hood Distribution/ McEwen Group in LaVergne, TN, and also attended Living Springs Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a GoFundMe account http://gofund.me/4dc52d8b set up by the family for Ava and Luke in memory of Gary.

