Gary Brown left his pain behind on Thursday, November 25, 2021, he was 72 years old.

He was born and raised in White County, TN. Gary was the son of the late Lawrence Willard and Pearlie Ann Thompson Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janace Ann Owens Brown.

Gary graduated from WCHS class of 1967. He served his country in the USAF and later found his calling as a medical laboratory technician. His career brought him to Savannah Tennessee, where he practiced for over 20 years, married, and raised a son. He made friends everywhere, he never met a stranger, everyone cherished his jokes and stories. In recent years he rekindled old friendships with his classmates from high school, made new friends in Murfreesboro where he moved after his “Bride” of 43 years passed. In addition to family and friends, he loved his best friend, Mitty, who was his constant companion, and all things Tennessee, especially Vols football. Whether you knew him as “Doc”, “Doug”, “WG”, brother, husband, dad, or grandpa, you knew he was one of a kind. He will be missed by all who loved him, and if you met him, you loved him.

Gary is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan “Jon” and Allison Brown; grandchildren, Lilly Ann, and Jay Brown all of Murfreesboro, TN; and a sister, Janice Savage of Sparta, TN.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

An online guestbook for the Brown family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.