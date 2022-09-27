OBITUARY: Gary Thomas Grisham

Gary Thomas Grisham of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 67 years old.

He was a native of Fort Campbell KY and was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham, brothers, James Ray Grisham, and Roy Stacey Grisham.

Mr. Grisham was retired from Dow Smith Company, Inc. Field- Operation – VP working on many projects in the Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee Area. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie Grisham; son, Christopher Scott Grisham and wife Deanna; daughter, Lindsey Leanne Grisham and fiancé Erik House; grandchildren, Elijah Scott Grisham, Grayson Riley Grisham, Jordyn Phoenix Lightburn, Rylee Ann Davis Regan Marie, Grace Ann House; brother, Chester Lee Grisham and wife Cindy; sister, Sharon Ann Petty.

Visitation will be Friday, September 30th, 10:00 AM until Celebration of life service at 11:00 AM Friday, September 30th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/