OBITUARY: Gary Lee Davis

Gary Lee Davis, age 68, passed away on March 13, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 25 years.

Gary’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and generosity. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden P. “Joe” Davis and Edna Lucille Diehl Davis; and brothers, Joe Wayne Davis and Norman Glynn Davis. He is survived by his wife, Melissa “Lisa” Gibson Davis; daughters, Kaylin Davis (Evan) Scott, Emily Davis; sister, Patti (Russell) McGill; sisters-in-law, Sherry Gibson and Sandra Herrod; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gary was a proud 32nd-degree Mason (past master) and Shriner, and he cherished his lifelong connection with the πKA alumnae. His dedication to friendship and service was an integral part of his character, and he was always ready to lend a hand to those in need.

A man of many passions, Gary found joy in both performing in and attending local community theater, where his talent and love for the arts shone in numerous productions over the years. He was also a gifted cook, always eager to prepare meals that brought family and friends together, often using fresh ingredients from his own garden. His love for travel took him around the world, allowing him to create unforgettable memories along the way.

Gary will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warmth, laughter, and unwavering love for his family and community will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

A memorial service in Tennessee will be held at 11:00 AM on March 29 at the Arts Center of Cannon County, 1424 John Bragg Hwy, Woodbury, TN. 37190.

A graveside service in Arkansas will be held at 1:00 PM on April 5 at Pinecrest Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7401 AR-5, Alexander, AR. 72002.

In his memory, donations may be made to Murfreesboro Little Theater, Arts Center of Cannon County, or a charity of your choice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com, Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

