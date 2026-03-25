OBITUARY: Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2026. Gary was a member of Northside Church where he served as a Deacon and Leader of men at Work Ministry.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, H. and Gertie Johnson; brothers, Carl Johnson and Aubrey Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Nipper Johnson; sons, Scott Johnson of Murfreesboro and Robbie (Ashley) Johnson of Franklin; sister, Kathy (Russell) Atkins of Oklahoma; granddaughters, Autumn (Mason) White, Maclyn, Avney, and Indie Johnson and great-grandson, Camden White.

Gary graduated from Murfreesboro Central High and was Captain of the Basketball team where he received MVP and State Honors. After High School he worked for 9 years as a salesman for Coca Cola before entering MTSU in 1973. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1976 and was awarded the highest GPA Honors in his major department.

He spent two years teaching in Coffee County before coaching boys basketball at Eagleville for 8 years, his next 25 years in education were spent at Oakland High School coaching boys basketball and golf. In 2023 he was inducted into the OHS Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gary was a man of deep faith who was passionate about ministering to others and helping anyone in need. Whether it was roofing a house, cutting down trees, building ramps, or lending a hand to the less fortunate, he was always willing to serve with a joyful heart. He loved working and being outdoors and rarely slowed down. If he ever did sit down, he would often fall asleep almost immediately. An avid golfer, he found great enjoyment on the course, sharing both the game and fellowship with others.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of church service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Northside Church with Pastor David Bramble and Bro. Ken Polk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Randy King, Kevin Woodson, Palmer Jones, Eddie Helton, Randy McClennan, Jamie Huffman, Jim Payne and Mason White serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dickie Thomas and Charlie Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Church, 655 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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