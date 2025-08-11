OBITUARY: Gary Gene Leverette

Garry Gene Leverette passed away from cancer August 1, 2025. He was Baptist in belief and faith and he loved the Lord, his Savior.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Rubye (Beasley) Leverette, and his sister Peggy Joyce Leverette. He is survived by sisters Thelma Price, Moranda Adams, Betty (Jerry) Thomas, and Recia Ferrell.

Garry lived with his niece for 8 years. Thank you, Donna, for what you have done. Thank you to Caris Hospice, especially Princess and Andrea, for the care you gave him. He loved you both.

Garry will be truly missed. His burial will be at Simpson Cemetery (Rover) at a later date.