Mr. Gary O. Garrett, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Flint, MI to the late Carl and Bonnie Sommers Garrett. Mr. Garrett proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He then graduated from Indiana Business College before working in Accounting for State Farm Insurance. Mr. Garrett watched the Atlanta Braves and all MTSU sports. He also was an avid golfer and wood worker.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Weinkauf Garrett; daughter, Donna Robertson and her husband Greg; son, Douglas Garrett and his wife Kim all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Madelyn Matlock, Ashley Garrett, Hal Robertson, Joe Robertson, and Alexandria Garrett; great-grandson, Eddie Matlock; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rex Garrett, Burl Garrett, and Gwen Garrett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.