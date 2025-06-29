OBITUARY: Gary G. Wiser, Sr.

Gary G. Wiser, Sr., age 73, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late C. Wymer, Sr. and Laura Gribble Wiser.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gayle Wiser; children, Andrea Coleman (Page), Lauren Jones (Jason), and Gary Wiser, Jr.; grandchildren, Taylor Coleman, Michael Coleman (Kallie), Drew Coleman, Sarah Jones, and Rachel Jones; great grandchildren, Boaz and Truett Coleman; sister, Linda Sadler (George); brother, Cyrus Wiser, Jr. (Rhonda); brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Patty Pope and Ted and Janice Rozell; numerous beloved cousins and many other family and close friends.

Gary was a long-time member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and 1970 graduate of Murfreesboro Central. After high school, he attended Middle Tennessee State University where he was an alumni initiate for the Kappa Alpha Order and avid athletics fan. He worked in food service sales for over twenty years. Gary dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren, spending many nights and weekends coaching and attending their sports events. He was also proud of the time he spent as an Assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 398. Gary was recognized by the Middle Tennessee Council with the Long Rifle and Silver Beaver awards for his long-time service to the troop.

Gary was also known for his quick wit and infectious humor. But beyond the jokes and laughter, his greatest love was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, Pa, and brother. He gave tirelessly of his time, always prioritizing those around him. His legacy of love, laughter, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Mark’s Boy Scout Troop 398, the Lung Association, or American Heart Association.