OBITUARY: Gary Edward Woodward-Smith

Gary Edward Woodward-Smith, a devoted husband, father, and friend to many, passed away peacefully in Tennessee at the age of 74. Born on January 16, 1951, in Leominster, Massachusetts, Gary lived a life marked by joy, compassion, and an unwavering sense of humor.

Gary’s warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on everyone who crossed his path. He had an innate ability to lift spirits with a well-timed joke or an open-hearted gesture. Helping others wasn’t something Gary did occasionally-it was who he was. Whether it was a stranger in need or someone going through a tough time, Gary never hesitated to step in with kindness and support.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 12 years, Angie Woodward-Smith, who stood by his side with strength and devotion. He was a proud father to his children, Erin Blalock and Ian Woodward-Smith, and grandsons AJ & Rex, whom he shared with his former wife, MaryAnn Woodward-Smith. He also embraced and cherished his extended family, including stepchildren Holly and Natasha, step-grandchildren Brandon, Brooke, and Shane, all of whom he welcomed into his life with open arms and a full heart. Gary found immense joy in his family and always spoke of them with pride and affection.

As a graduate of Peabody College, Gary served as the Director of Prevention and Treatment Services for the Tennessee Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, dedicating his career to helping individuals battling addiction. He oversaw drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs and halfway houses, using both his professional skills and personal compassion to guide countless people toward a better path.

Gary’s life was filled with unique touches that reflected his fun-loving nature-including his pet tarantula, Velvet, a creature he lovingly cared for and proudly introduced to visitors with a grin.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Sunday, June 8th, from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at The Print Shop Restaurant in Smyrna, TN. Friends and family are invited to gather, share stories, and honor a man who brought light, laughter, and love to the world around him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, an organization whose support and care Gary’s family deeply appreciated.

Gary’s spirit, humor, and generosity will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

