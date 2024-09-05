OBITUARY: Gary Earl Middleton

Gary Earl Middleton, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 31, 1946, in Cumberland, MD to the late Earl and Eloise Saville Middleton.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Connie Middleton; sons, Shawn (Deann) Middleton; Justin (Jennifer) Middleton; Tye Middleton; and grandson, Jordan (Ashlee) Middleton.

Gary was in The U.S. Army Reserve for 7 years. He graduated from Central Michigan with a degree in Business Administration. He later went to work for State Farm for 34 years, and 7 of those being the Vice President.

He loved going to the beach and lake. He loved attending high school sporting events. Spending time with his family was the most important.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 4 pm – 7 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

