OBITUARY: Gary Brockelsby

Gary Brockelsby passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2024, following a long battle with emphysema.

Gary was born on October 3, 1941, in Walla Walla, Washington, the son of Leon and Golda (Crouch) Brockelsby.

Gary worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Rocky Mountain Energy for 25 years. He then worked for Autrey Brothers in Denver, Colorado, until it was purchased by Jostens, at which time he relocated to Red Wing, Minnesota and later Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He retired from Jostens in 2005. He spent his retirement years as an avid World of Warcraft player and enjoyed assembling complex Lego designs and traveling with his family.

Gary’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 35 years, Gabi (Goerke) Brockelsby; his children Glen Warren Isenberg (Amy) of Buckeye, California, and Kristi Brockelsby of Antioch, Tennessee. He was the proud grandfather of two grandsons, Alexander and Jackson Isenberg.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Leon (Karen) Brockelsby and Richard (Penny) Brockelsby.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in loving memory of Gary.

https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email