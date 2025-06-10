OBITUARY: Gary Allen Houk

Gary Allen Houk, age 81, passed away June 8, 2025 at his residence. He was a native of Louisville, KY and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. Gary was owner of City Limits Nightclub, City Limits Liquor and Star Auto Sales.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ovie G. Houk and Olene Johnson Houk.

He is survived by his wife, Amy L. Webster Houk; son, Chris (Savannah) Houk; brothers, Larry (Mary) Houk, Mike (Shari) Jones; sister, Susan (Jimmy) Baxter; and grandson, Riggs Gary Houk.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email