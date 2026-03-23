OBITUARY: Garth Smith

Garth Smith, age 86, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away the morning of March 20, 2026, at the Smyrna Care Center in Smyrna, Tennessee. Mr. Smith was the son of the late Lester and Eunice Smith.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, March 23, 2026, from Twelve noon till Two O’clock at the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens and he will be entombed in the mausoleum at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Mullins Smith; children, Charles Randy Smith and his wife Barbie, Juneann M. Farthing and her husband Jason, and Zechariah L. Smith and his wife, Fiona; grandchildren, Alicia, Breanna, Luke, Nicky and her husband Ryan, Lily and Scarlett; and great grandson, Harrison.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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