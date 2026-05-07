Garlon Houston Russell, Jr., age 72, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pam Russell; children, Tonya Russell (Gerald Farmer), Samantha Salmonson (Mitch), Katlin Atkinson (John), and Houston Russell (Haley); grandchildren, Gavin and Finley Salmonson; sisters, Joyce Bush and Judy Bell; brother, Mike Russell; grand-dog, Nash; and many other family and close friends.

It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we announce the passing of a truly remarkable man. A devoted husband, proud father, cherished grandfather, and loyal friend, he lived his life in a way that left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was the kind of person who made the world feel a little brighter just by being in it. Full of life and warmth, he found his greatest joy outdoors, where he could often be found tending to his yard, his pride and passion. To him, it wasn’t just a yard; it was a place of peace, care, and quiet happiness, a reflection of the love he poured into everything he did.

His family was his heart. He loved deeply and unconditionally, always showing up with strength, humor, and a steady presence that made others feel safe and supported. As a grandfather, he brought laughter, wisdom, and a special kind of magic that will live on in the memories he helped create.

To his friends, he was a constant—dependable, kind, and always ready with a story, a helping hand, or a reason to smile. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, but his love and spirit will continue to grow in the lives he touched, much like the yard he so carefully nurtured. He will be remembered not only for what he did, but for who he was: a man of heart, of quiet strength, and of genuine goodness. He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery with Houston Russell, John Atkinson, Gavin Salmonson, Mitch Salmonson, Thomas Daniel, and Mike “Chief” Walker.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna

203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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