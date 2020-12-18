Mrs. Rita “Gail” Shelton, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She was born in Manchester, TN to the late Frank and Vera Phelps Reed. Mrs. Shelton was a homemaker to her family. She enjoyed making ceramics, decorating her home, and working in the yard.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her sons, Charles Sain and Joey Sain; grandchildren, Andrew, Alicia, and Cory; sister, Sandy Morris; long time companion, Ronnie Shelton; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.