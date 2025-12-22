OBITUARY: Gail Landers

Sandra “Gail” Landers, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away on December 2, 2025. She was born on June 12, 1963, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to James and Mary Beshearse.

Gail was a hardworking woman whose life was rooted in faith, kindness, and service to others. She loved Jesus deeply and lived her life as an example of compassion, charity, and genuine care for everyone she met. She truly knew no stranger and was always willing to help—whether through prayer, a kind word, or a financial gift—especially to those experiencing homelessness.

The beach was Gail’s happy place. She found great joy in collecting seashells, which she lovingly used to decorate her flower beds and to create beautiful crafts. She also cherished being outdoors, spending countless hours working in her yard and enjoying God’s creation. A creative and crafty soul, she poured her heart into everything she made.

Gail had a generous spirit, especially during the Christmas season. Nearly every year, she dedicated her time to making gift baskets for nursing home residents, ensuring they felt remembered and loved during the holidays. Those who met Gail quickly grew to love her—she was simply a kind, caring person all around.

Above all, Gail loved God, her husband, her family, and especially her grandchildren. Her devotion to her family was unwavering, and her love will continue to be felt through the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tim Landers; her children, Hollee Wheatley, Chad Herrod, and Emilee Shaw; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several extended family members

