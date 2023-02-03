OBITUARY: Gail Dean ‘Tee’ Gorline

Gail Dean “Tee” Gorline, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence.

He was born September 8, 1945 in Highland, IL and was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, IL.

Tee served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was co-owner of a body shop in Gautier, MS. After moving to Murfreesboro in 1984, he was a body shop manager and head painter.

Tee was an avid fly fisherman and farmer. He enjoyed nature and going morel mushroom hunting. Tee loved antique cars and rebuilding them. He retired from the US Postal Service as Rural Postal Carrier. Tee was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Murfreesboro.

Tee was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Gorline and Mary Swartz Obermark; brothers, K. Spencer Gorline and Franklin Gorline; and granddaughter, Mercia Gorline.

He is survived by his wife Georgia, of 47 years; Mom Gorline; daughters, Jody Dieters, Jackie Waters, and Angela Taylor; brothers, Gary (Lynda) Gorline, Ed (Sue) Gorline, Denny (Mary) Obermark; sisters, Sharon (Michael) Whitehead, Karen Gorline; grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Morgan Waters, Gavin Waters, Trace Taylor and Harlee Taylor; great-grandson, Jameson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Grace Lutheran Church or Animal Rescue of your choice.

