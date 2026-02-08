In Loving Memory Of Gaberial Monté’ Batten

Our beloved Gaberial left our embrace, embarking on an epic adventure to Heaven on February 1st, 2026, at the age of 42. Gaberial graduated from Oakland High School. He was an avid sportsman who lettered in football and track and field. He was employed at General Mills for 21 years. He will be remembered as a devoted son, father, brother, cousin and friend. He brought joy, happiness, fun-loving spirit, and loved spirited conversations. He enjoyed sports, video games, fantasy football, music and reading the bible to strengthen his relationship with God.

He is survived by his mother, Sheila; brother Andreais; daughter, Amiyah; Aunts, Cheryl, Sonya, Karen (Eric); Uncles, Charles and Greg (Adowa); his dear cousins, Tony, Malcolm, Tiffany, Charise, Gregory, Jaydan, Kayla, Vincent, Landan, Harlan, Mason and Shia along with a host of extended cousins and friends.

Services:

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on February 11, 2026 – Service

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. on February 11, 2026 – Funeral service

1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on February 11, 2026 – Burial

Murfreesboro Funeral Home 145 Innsbrooke Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

